Georgetown Commit Mac McClung Breaks Allen Iverson’s Virginia Single-Season Scoring Record

by February 22, 2018

Already enjoying a breakout season that has included multiple viral highlight reels thanks to his jaw-dropping hops, Mac McClung added another major bullet point to the resume on Wednesday night when he broke Allen Iverson’s Virginia single-season scoring record.

A three-pointer by the 6-2 point guard out of Gate City (VA) High, who finished with 41 points for the night, was the bucket that ultimately surpassed The Answer’s record (982 points), which he set back in 1993 at Bethel HS during his junior season. Iverson set the state record that year in 30 games. McClung took only 25 games, and still has some games left this season.

Fittingly, just like Iverson did in the ’90s, McClung has already announced that he will be spending his college career at Georgetown.

  
You Might Also Like
High School

Mac McClung Pulls Off a Between-the-Legs Dunk During Game

2 weeks ago
1,908
College

Florida Commit Keyontae Johnson Is Ready For The Big Stage

4 weeks ago
354
High School

Top 15 Recruit Moses Brown Commits To UCLA

1 month ago
321
High School

With Obstacles Behind Him, Andrew Nembhard Is Ready For The SEC

1 month ago
268
High School

Keldon Johnson Is On A Mission To “Change The Game”

1 month ago
222
High School

Jersey Drive, Ep. 3: Naz Reid

2 months ago
208

TRENDING