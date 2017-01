Every year the top senior prospects in America meet in what serves for many as the last all-star game of their prep careers before heading off to college. It also offers NBA and college fans a chance to get a preview of rising talent. JBC revealed the rosters today for the 2017 edition, which will return to Barclays Center for the fifth straight year. Check below for the complete roster of the 24 players selected to partake in this year’s game.