The 17th edition of the annual Hoophall Classic will take place once again during MLK weekend in 2018. The schedule was released earlier today and, as is the case every year, it features some of the best match-ups in the prep hoops calendar.

Among the top prospects that will be participating in this year’s showcase are RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, Bol Bol, Cameron Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Moses Brown and Cole Anthony.

See below for the complete schedule.