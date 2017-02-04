Spring is about 5 weeks away and that could only mean one thing for young hoopers across the country: the grassroots travel circuit is almost here. On Friday afternoon adidas revealed the sites and dates for its 2017 season. More info below from adidas:

adidas today announced its schedule for the 2017 adidas Uprising basketball circuit. adidas Uprising serves as a proving ground for the next generation of basketball superstars. Through the Gauntlet tournament series and Summer Championships teams face elite level competition allowing athletes to hone their skills and ready their game for the collegiate and professional levels.

The adidas Gauntlet series gives top 15U, 16U and 17U teams from across the country a chance at the title of adidas Uprising Gauntlet champion. Teams compete in two preview events in Dallas, April 21-23 and Atlanta, April 28-30 to earn a spot in the Gauntlet Finale in South Carolina, July 12-15. The Gauntlet finale will host the top teams from the Gauntlet series, as well as the championship teams from regional qualifiers in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago May 26-29. Teams will be seeded for bracket play based on their Gauntlet win-loss record culminating with a championship game July 15.

The summer basketball tournament season culminates with 14U, 15U, 16U and 17U teams from around the country vying for the Summer Championships trophy July 26-30 in Las Vegas. Summer Championships is an open invite event showcasing five days of top prep basketball with a 17U championship game on July 30.

The 2017 adidas Uprising features a host of athletes in contention for national and state player of the year award including: Zion Williamson (South Carolina Supreme), Romeo Langford (Twenty Two Vision), Quentin Grimes (Basketball University), EJ Montgomery (Atlanta Celtics), Jordan Brown (Play Hard Play Smart) and Immanuel Quickley (Team BBC).

Former graduates of adidas premier basketball programs include NBA athletes Kyle Lowry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Andrew Wiggins, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, Dante Exum, and Serge Ibaka.