The annual adidas EUROCAMP in Treviso, Italy kicked off Friday morning. The invite-only weekend showcase brings together some of the top U20 players from around Europe and some of the top HS prospects from around America to compete for three days in front of NBA scouts and European professional basketball clubs. It’s regarded as the only NBA sanctioned pre-draft camp outside of the United States.

Peep below for full rosters. We’ll have updates on our social channels (@SLAMonline and SLAMonline_HS) throughout the weekend.