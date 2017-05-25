The inaugural AND1 Dominate The Game circuit made a stop in Louisville earlier this month. It was the second session of the new league, who kicked things off in Phoenix. The championship weekend will be held in Atlanta on July 21-23.

Below is a breakdown of the top performers from Session #2.

Terence Porter, 2018, 6-7, SF, Champions Chance AAU (Atlanta, Georgia)

In his first appearance in the DTG circuit, Terence Porter showed his length and athleticism. Terence tallied up an average of 16 points per game for the weekend, including some powerful dunks. He has a tremendous upside, with interest from Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State and Florida International University. He will get more attention in the DTG July Finals.

Nick Bowes, 2018, 6-5, SG, Illinois Flash AAU

Nick has great size at the guard position. He is able to knock down the outside shot and rebounds at a high rate. At this time he doesn’t have much college interest however that will change in July.

Kenyon McKee, 2018, 6-1, CG, Team Vision (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kenyon led his Team Vision DTG to 2 wins on this weekend. He had timely shots in each of the games to give his teams the edge. He has an excellent pull up game and will only continue to get better. At this time he has no interest, however coaches take notice.

Tristan Page, 2018, 6-1, CG, NLEA/Angles (Chicago, Illinois)

In his second session on the DTG circuit, Tristan exploded for multiple 20-point games. He is a very strong guard that can finish at the rim and in traffic.

Salomon Smith, 2017, 6-7, PF/SF, Texas Jazz Elite

Named MVP of the weekend, Salomon came into Session II ready to defend Texas Jazz’s undefeated record. He is a bruiser down low that does all the dirty work. This weekend he tallied up double doubles multiple times. This kid would be a steal for any low major D1 program.

TOP 16U PERFORMERS

Matthew Hatzopoulos, 2019, 6-2, SG, Illinois Raptors

Matthew played consistently well all throughout session II. He scored double figures in all 4 games by shooting a high field goal percentage.

Erik Lahm, 2019, 6-9, Forward, Arsenal Hoops (MO)

In Erik’s first session in the DTG, he proved that he was one of the top performers after displaying great size, outside shooting and his ability to run the floor. He is a stretch forward that will be a force in the finals of the DTG.

Michaiah Jeremiah, 2019, 6-2, CG, Team Forrest (Atlanta GA)

Michaiah has a tremendous upside. He is a big guard that sees the floor well and is able to knock down the outside shot. If he improves over the summer and during the high school season he will definitely be a D1 prospect.

Ali Sabet, 2019, 6-2, CG, RTG Hoops (Chicago IL)

Ali is a scorer. He had multiple 20+ point games in the second DTG session. He is a poised guard that is able to knock down the outside shot consistently.

Chase Sanders, 2019, 6-1, Guard, Team Vision (KY)

Chase proved to be as tough as he is a good shooter. He was able to score at a high rate even with great perimeter defense. Chase is a big time scorer that can knock down deep three-point shots as well as take the basketball to the hole.

Talent Radar

Johnell Davis, 2020, PG, Hammonds Hurricanes (Gary, Indiana)

On our watch list for the weekend was 15U Johnell Davis, a 6-1 guard from Gary, Indiana. This kid has all the makings of a superstar. He has great court vision, can finish at the rim and above the rim. He makes everyone on his team better and also has a humble personality. This weekend he poured in several 30-point games. Named the 15U MVP, he will be one prospect to watch moving forward.