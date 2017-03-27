“The MAC Super 16,” presented by AND1 as part of the AND1 “DOMINATE THE GAME” series, is a single elimination basketball tournament featuring 16 teams in each division slated for April 8-9.

This tournament is organized by MAC Athletics and it is known informally as MAC Madness and it’s one of the most prominent events of the spring basketball calendar. Briant O. Mills, President of MAC Athletics and Executive Director of the nationally ranked “Illinois Raptors” has been hosting quality youth basketball events for over 10 years. 80 teams, 105 games held on the college campus of Carthage College, located at 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, WI 53140.