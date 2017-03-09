The Arizona Wildcats, who have a top-5 recruiting class arriving in the fall, got a headstart on the Class of 2018 on Thursday afternoon when they received a verbal commitment from five-star recruit Emmanuel Akot. The 6-6 small forward, who revealed his decision on Twitter, visited the campus last month.

More from Scout:

“I’m going to Arizona and I picked them because when I went there it was a family atmosphere,” Akot said.

“My parents and I got a real good feel for the university and the coaching staff,” he added. “Their style of player fits me. I can do what I do well. They put players in the NBA and that’s where I want to go and that’s why I’m picking Arizona.”

Akot took an official visit to Arizona on February 25th. He also visited Utah officially on March 2nd. Oregon and Louisville were also on his list of finalists.

“When I went there, I know I really liked it a lot,” Akot said. “When I went to Utah there were some differences and I decided on Arizona.”