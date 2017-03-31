Under Armour revealed the dates and sites for its 2017 elite grassroots travel circuit, the UA Association. Slated to kick off the weekend of April 21-23 in New York City, the circuit will also be making stops in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Atlanta. See below for the complete schedule and a list of key players expected to partake in the league this season.

The full schedule of the Under Armour Association league is as follows:

  • April 21-23: UAA I, New York City*
  • April 28-30: UAA II, Indianapolis*
  • May 27-28: UAA III, Los Angeles
  • July 12-15: UAA Finals, Atlanta*

* Denotes live Division I recruiting event

 

Pre-season highlights include:

  • Two-time defending champion Sports U, featuring Nazreon Reid and Jahvon Quinerly
  • New Heights NYC, with Moses Brown and Sid Wilson
  • Team Rio, featuring Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis
  • Team Charlotte, coached by veteran professional player Jeff McInnis, will feature Devon Dotson and Aaron Wiggins
  • Earl Watson Elite 16U, featuring Nico Mannion and Josh Green
  • Undefeated 15U champions KC Run GMC return with their entire team to the 16U division, including Jeremiah Robinson and Zach Harvey