Under Armour revealed the dates and sites for its 2017 elite grassroots travel circuit, the UA Association. Slated to kick off the weekend of April 21-23 in New York City, the circuit will also be making stops in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Atlanta. See below for the complete schedule and a list of key players expected to partake in the league this season.
The full schedule of the Under Armour Association league is as follows:
- April 21-23: UAA I, New York City*
- April 28-30: UAA II, Indianapolis*
- May 27-28: UAA III, Los Angeles
- July 12-15: UAA Finals, Atlanta*
* Denotes live Division I recruiting event
Pre-season highlights include:
- Two-time defending champion Sports U, featuring Nazreon Reid and Jahvon Quinerly
- New Heights NYC, with Moses Brown and Sid Wilson
- Team Rio, featuring Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis
- Team Charlotte, coached by veteran professional player Jeff McInnis, will feature Devon Dotson and Aaron Wiggins
- Earl Watson Elite 16U, featuring Nico Mannion and Josh Green
- Undefeated 15U champions KC Run GMC return with their entire team to the 16U division, including Jeremiah Robinson and Zach Harvey
Commentscomments powered by Disqus