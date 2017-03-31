Under Armour revealed the dates and sites for its 2017 elite grassroots travel circuit, the UA Association. Slated to kick off the weekend of April 21-23 in New York City, the circuit will also be making stops in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Atlanta. See below for the complete schedule and a list of key players expected to partake in the league this season.

The full schedule of the Under Armour Association league is as follows: April 21-23: UAA I, New York City*

April 28-30: UAA II, Indianapolis*

May 27-28: UAA III, Los Angeles

July 12-15: UAA Finals, Atlanta* * Denotes live Division I recruiting event Pre-season highlights include: Two-time defending champion Sports U, featuring Nazreon Reid and Jahvon Quinerly

New Heights NYC, with Moses Brown and Sid Wilson

Team Rio, featuring Bryan Antoine and Scottie Lewis

Team Charlotte, coached by veteran professional player Jeff McInnis, will feature Devon Dotson and Aaron Wiggins

Earl Watson Elite 16U, featuring Nico Mannion and Josh Green

Undefeated 15U champions KC Run GMC return with their entire team to the 16U division, including Jeremiah Robinson and Zach Harvey