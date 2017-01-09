Chino Hills isn’t the only prep team currently riding an extensive winning streak. St. Anthony HS, led by Hall of Fame head coach Bob Hurley, extended its winning streak to 40 games on Sunday night after defeating Blair Academy. The Friars are actually accustomed to going years without a lost. From 2010-13, St. Anthony won 83 consecutive games.

Hurley, who is celebrating his 50th season this year as a coach, has led the Friars to eight undefeated seasons (1974, 1989, 1996, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016), including last year.

Chino Hills High (CA), led by the Ball Brothers, also haven’t lost since 2015. They’re currently on a 51-game winning streak.

