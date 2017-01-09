Chino Hills isn’t the only prep team currently riding an extensive winning streak. St. Anthony HS, led by Hall of Fame head coach Bob Hurley, extended its winning streak to 40 games on Sunday night after defeating Blair Academy. The Friars are actually accustomed to going years without a lost. From 2010-13, St. Anthony won 83 consecutive games.
Hurley, who is celebrating his 50th season this year as a coach, has led the Friars to eight undefeated seasons (1974, 1989, 1996, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016), including last year.
Chino Hills High (CA), led by the Ball Brothers, also haven’t lost since 2015. They’re currently on a 51-game winning streak.
Of the straight 40 games the St. Anthony boys basketball team has won, few, if any, have been as thrilling as Sunday night.
When a wild final minute of play that included frenetic play, turnovers, missed free throws, and rising anxiety in the gym was all finished, the Friars came out on top with a 52-48 victory over a king-sized Blair Academy team at County College of Morris. The game was the marquee contest on the second annual Hoops for Help charity showcase hosted by Hackettstown High School.
Prior to last night, the Friars last took the CCM court in March of 1982, when they played now-defunct Bayley-Ellard in the North Jersey, Parochial B sectional final.
Star Friars guard R.J. Cole came up with three huge free throws in the game’s final seconds to seal the victory. Cole led all scorers with 24 points, but it was those final makes that sealed St. Anthony’s eighth straight victory to start the season.
