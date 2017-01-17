Full info below from our friends at St. Anthony HS:

The Inaugural Bridge and Tunnel Classic will pit New Jersey Catholic High Schools vs New York and Pennsylvania Catholic High Schools

St. Anthony’s the premier Catholic high school basketball program in the state of New Jersey is proud to be hosting a day of competitive and exciting boys high school basketball on February 4, 2017. On Super Bowl Saturday starting at noon there will be 5 games that will match New Jersey Catholic schools vs teams coming across the bridge from Pennsylvania or through the tunnel from New York. Teams paying the toll traveling to play in Jersey City will be Berks Catholic, Reading, PA, Monsignor Scanlan, Bronx, NY, Holy Trinity of Hicksville, NY, West Prep Catholic, Philadelphia, PA, Our Savior Lutheran, Bronx, NY and Iona Prep, New Rochelle, NY. Representing the Garden State will be Immaculate Conception, Montclair, NJ, Mater Dei, Middletown, NJ and local Jersey City schools St. Peter’s Prep joining the host St. Anthony’s.

St. Anthony’s Hall of Fame Head Coach Bob Hurley, who is in his 50th year of coaching stated, “The Bridge and Tunnel is a day to showcase some of the best Catholic high school teams and players in the tri-state area. We hope that the Bridge and Tunnel will become a destination for all the best Catholic basketball programs in the tri-state both boys and girls moving forward. It’s good for the players, coaches, fans and the media.”

The Bridge and Tunnel will take place in Downtown Jersey City convenient by car, light rail and PATH. This event will take place February 4, 2017 at the Community Education and Recreation Center (CERC), 180 9th Street, Jersey City, NJ. Games will begin at noon and continue throughout the day with the nightcap starting at 6 pm. Ticket prices are $25 for an all-day pass and $10 per game for Adults and $5 for children under 12 per game. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The game schedule for the day will be St. Peter’s Prep vs Berks Catholic at Noon; Immaculate Conception vs Monsignor Scanlan at 1:30 pm; Holy Trinity vs Mater Dei at 3:00 pm; West Prep vs Our Savior Lutheran at 4:30 pm; and the finally, St. Anthony vs Iona Prep at 6:00 pm.