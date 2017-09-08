A 6-5 guard in the Class of 2018, Buddy Boeheim announced on Friday what most considered for months to be the obvious. The sharpshooter, who attends Brewster Academy (NH), will play at Syracuse for Jim Boehim, his father.

In a video posted Friday morning, Buddy says he had about 10 schools reach out to him during the recruiting process and that his dad told him from a young age that he “could be the best basketball player around.”

Ultimately, the opportunity to play for his dad meant “everything” to him and thus he decided that Syracuse was where it he’d continue his career.

Peep below for highlights of Buddy in the Nike EYBL.

