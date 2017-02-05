All good things must come to an end and on Saturday night the Ball Brothers and their Chino Hills squad experienced it first hand when national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy snapped its 60-game winning streak at the Nike Extravaganza showcase. The 60-game run, which dates back to 2015, was the third best in California history and was just six short of tying the state record held by Compton.

For a while it appeared like the Huskies were going to keep it rolling on Saturday night. They started off the game on a 16-4 run and were up by 10 at the half, before Oak Hill stepped up. In the end, Oak Hill was able to squeeze out a 96-91 victory behind 35 points from Iowa State commit Lindell Wigginton and 16 points and 21 rebounds from Kansas commit Billy Preston.

For Chino Hills, LaMelo Ball scored 36 points and while older brother LiAngelo, who apparently re-injured a sore ankle in the second half, posted 23 points.

Peep game highlights above from BallisLife.