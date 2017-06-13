Nazeron Reid, AKA “Hollywood Naz”, is a 6-10 versatile big man who can flat out ball. Through 11 games on the Under Armour AAU circuit, the class of 2018 star is averaging 15.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while leading his team to a 9-3 record. Peep the highlights above, courtesy of Ballislife.

Recently, Naz narrowed his list of potential schools to seven:

One of the top high school players in country, Naz Reid (@RcNazreon), told ESPN his final seven schools. No. 11 in latest ESPN rankings. pic.twitter.com/gUhf6wTTV3 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 13, 2017

