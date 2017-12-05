New York City hasn’t been home to the No. 1 ranked PG in the country in a long time—probably since Stephon Marbury in 1995—and so the Big Apple is really excited about this kid.

Cole Anthony, son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, is a top-5 recruit in the Class of 2019 and the No. 1 PG in that group. The 6-1 junior at Archbishop Molloy HS, which also counts Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson and Russ Smith as alumni, is highly touted for his explosiveness, agility and scoring prowess.

We put together a highlight mixtape of his most recent game this past weekend against Neumann-Goretti HS at the PSA Prep Showcase in Pennsylvania.