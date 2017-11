The final high school season for top 15 recruit Darius Garland officially tipped off on Tuesday night when his Brentwood Academy (Nashville, TN) squad took on Centennial HS. The 6-2 point guard, originally from Gary, IN, posted 43 points in the opener. He committed to Vanderbilt on Monday afternoon after also considering Indiana, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA.

Peep the video above for highlights from BallisLife.