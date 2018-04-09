Five-Star Power Forward EJ Montgomery Commits To Kentucky

After hosting coach John Calipari at his home on Sunday, five-star high school recruit EJ Montgomery has committed to Kentucky.

Montgomery, a 6-11 senior power forward from Marietta, GA, decommitted from Auburn last fall and was thought to be considering Duke, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt as well.

This past season, Montgomery averaged 25.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for Wheeler High. He is currently No. 16 on ESPN‘s Class of 2018 rankings.

UK has already locked up three other five-star prospects: forward Keldon Johnson, point guard Immanuel Quickley, and shooting guard Tyler Herro.

