Top-20 Class of 2017 prospect Austin Wiley has enrolled at Auburn early and is now eligible to come in and play immediately for the Tigers, according to an announcement from the program on Friday. A 6-10 center from Birmingham, Alabama, Wiley transferred to Conrad Academy in Florida this fall for his final year of prep hoops. Auburn is 7-2 to start the season.

More from Montgomery Advertiser:

Wiley is expected to practice today and be in uniform Sunday when Auburn hosts Mercer for a noon tip at Auburn Arena.”It feels great. I feel really blessed right now,” Wiley said in a university statement. “My hard work and dedication has paid off.

Thanks to my parents and the coaches. I feel great…this is a blessing, and it seems like everything works out for the best. It feels like destiny.”

Since Wiley, who signed his National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9, decided to transfer from Spain Park High School in Birmingham, Alabama to Conrad Academy in Florida this summer, speculation began to swirl that Wiley might graduate early and be enrolled at Auburn in the second week of December.

The most publicized player to make this move in college basketball was Jarnell Stokes after he signed with Tennessee in Dec. 2011 for the purpose of being eligible a month later as a freshman as the Volunteers began Southeastern Conference play. Stokes’ high school career ended after he transferred to Southwind from Memphis Central after his junior year. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association denied his appeal to be eligible to play his senior season so he elected to graduate early, enroll at the University of Tennessee in January and play immediately.