Scottie Barnes of University School (FL) is the No. 7-ranked sophomore in the nation. A rangy forward who can take over on both ends, Barnes’ game is as electric as it is smooth.

After leading the Sharks to the GEICO Nationals title game, Barnes and five-star big man Vernon Carey Jr will be back with a chip on their shoulder next season.

RELATED:

Five-Star PF Vernon Carey Jr Junior Season Mixtape