Vernon Carey Jr of University School (FL) is the No. 2-ranked junior in the nation. An athletic 6-10, 260 pounds, Carey made barbecue chicken of his opponents all season long.

Every elite program is pursuing Carey, who boasts an atypically good handle for a 6-10 player.

The 17-year-old said that he hopes to make his college decision after this summer’s AAU circuit.