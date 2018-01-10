The FloHoops Top 25 Prep Rankings are pure madness right now and another shuffle is on the way.

Headlined by the Penny Hardaway ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Memphis, TN, and the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, WV, eight top 25 teams dropped at least one game this past week:

No. 4 Memphis East (TN) lost twice, including once to No. 12 Simeon.

No. 11 DeMatha Catholic (MD) took down No. 5 McEachern (GA).

No. 9 La Lumiere School (IN) beat No. 23 Imhotep Charter (PA) and then lost to No. 1 Montverde Academy (FL) the following day.

No. 10 Bishop Montgomery (CA) knocked over No. 16 Sierra Canyon (CA).

No. 17 Gonzaga (DC) tossed aside No. 15 Mater Dei (CA).

No. 18 St. Benedict’s (NJ) snuck past No. 13 Hudson Catholic (NJ).

No. 21 Huntington Prep (WV) got upset by Whitehaven (TN).

No. 25 IMG Academy (FL) lost to No. 7 Findlay Prep (NV).

If it seems like a lot, it’s bound to get even crazier at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA, from Jan. 11-15 live on FloHoops.

Top-ranked Montverde Academy (FL) will look to fend off ranked foes Simeon (IL) and Mater Dei (CA), while No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (VA) and No. 3 University School (FL) are primed to clash on national television next Monday.

Add in other ranked squads Findlay Prep (NV), DeMatha Catholic (MD), Gonzaga (DC), Imhotep Charter (PA), Oak Ridge (FL), Hudson Catholic (NJ), and IMG Academy (FL) at the event, and it’s safe to say this stretch alone will shake things up once again.

FloHoops’ Spalding Hoophall Classic Live Schedule

Only time will tell how it will all play out, but for now, here is a look at the new top 25 before the craziness continues:

RANK SCHOOL (STATE) RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Montverde Academy (FL) 20-0 1 2 Oak Hill Academy (VA) 23-0 2 3 University School (FL) 16-0 3 4 Findlay Prep (NV) 18-2 7 5 DeMatha Catholic (MD) 13-1 11 6 Bishop Montgomery (CA) 14-0 10 7 Simeon (IL) 12-2 12 8 McEachern (GA) 11-2 5 9 Shadow Mountain (AZ) 12-0 6 10 Garfield (WA) 10-0 8 11 Paul VI (VA) 10-2 14 12 La Lumiere School (IN) 11-2 10 13 Gonzaga (DC) 11-0 17 14 St. Benedict’s (NJ) 14-0 18 15 Memphis East (TN) 11-3 4 16 Jefferson (OR) 9-2 19 17 Oak Ridge (FL) 14-3 20 18 Sierra Canyon (CA) 10-2 16 19 Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) 9-1 22 20 Mater Dei (CA) 10-4 15 21 IMG Academy (FL) 11-4 25 22 Hudson Catholic (NJ) 4-3 13 23 Imhotep Charter (PA) 9-2 23 24 Guyer (Texas) 23-1 24 25 Roselle Catholic (NJ) 7-1 NR

BIGGEST RISER: DeMatha Catholic (MD)

BIGGEST FALLER: Hudson Catholic (NJ)

NEWCOMER: Roselle Catholic (NJ)

DROPPED OUT: Huntington Prep (WV)

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: Riverside Academy (LA), Wesleyan Christian (NC), Sunrise Christian Academy (KS), Wasatch Academy (Utah), Upson-Lee (GA), Greensboro Day School (NC), The Ranney School (NJ), Archbishop Molloy (NY)