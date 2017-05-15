The Missouri Tigers have already landed Michael Porter Jr, the No. 1 prospect in the America, and Blake Harris, one of the top guards in the Class of 2017. With today’s addition of 6-10 center Jeremiah Tilmon, the Tigers are gearing up for a huge season.

Tilmon, an East St. Louis (IL) native, originally planned to play for the Fighting Illini, but decommitted after John Groce was fired. He played his high school ball at East St. Louis HS (IL), where he emerged as one of the top recruits in the country and averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks his senior season.

Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin took over the program two months ago and has delivered their best recruiting class in recent memory. In a statement made to Tod Palmer at the Kansas City Star, Martin says:

“It’s truly exciting to keep a young man like Jeremiah at home with Mizzou basketball. Jeremiah, as a player and person, possesses the type of skill and presence we’d like to become a staple of this program.”

