In front of a sold-out crowd at USC’s Galen Center, the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals lived up to its billing, coming down to the final possession in overtime. Chino Hills, led by the now widely famous Ball Brothers, and Mater Dei, historically regarded as one of the top programs in the country, met on Friday night.

According to the LA Times, Courstide seats for the game were reportedly being sold on Craigslist for $500.

Sophomore LaMelo Ball finished with 28 points, while his senior brother LiAngelo posted 26 points. For Mater Dei, five-star junior recruit Bol Bol put up 14 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks. His teammate Justise Sueing finished with a team-best 25 points, while Spencer Freedman put up 17 points and 9 assists.

Peep the video above from BallisLife to relive the action from last night’s OT thriller. Chino Hills’ season isn’t quite over yet, as they’ll partake in the state playoffs next month.