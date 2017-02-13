Expected to make his college decision on Thursday, all eyes will be on Trae Young this week as the top-20 recruit reveals where he will be taking his talents this fall. Yet the talk leading into his big announcement now will be the state record-breaking performance he put together on Friday night when his 62-point outing set an Oklahoma Class 6A best. His North Norman HS squad went on to defeat Edmond Memorial by a final score of 103-67. On Thursday, he’ll choose between the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Washington. According to MaxPreps, he is averaging over 43 points per game this season.