This may have been the best spring I’ve ever had—between all the family bonding and new relationships in my life, to finishing high school and now heading to college, I feel great about where things sit as the next chapter of my life begins.

Now that my Texas commitment is yesterday’s news, I wanted to elaborate on why this spring wasn’t nearly as stressful as you guys might think. My recruitment was very structured and organized, which allowed me to focus most of my attention on forming relationships and determining where I felt most comfortable.

I’d always heard stories about how personable Shaka Smart is, and how he really aimed to connect not only with players but with their families too. Well, he exceeded all my expectations. I know that he will use every University of Texas resource possible to prepare me for the next level both on and off the court.

In closing, I would like to thank everyone who played a part in this. From the people of Westtown, who brighten my day with quick smiles and greetings, to the members of my family who go above and beyond by supporting me through life and the many obligations that come along with playing basketball at the highest level. Finally, I’d like to thank SLAM Magazine for this platform that has enabled you to hear my honest thoughts directly from me.