Harlem’s Mohamed Bamba is a top-5 prospect in the Class of 2017. We’ll be following Bamba on the journey through his senior year of high school as he holds down the SLAM HS Diarist position for the 2015-16 season.

About this photo from last summer with A Boogie Wit The Hoodie…Last February, one of my good friends who played with my AAU team introduced me to some random rapper he said I should listen to. So I was just listening to it because he was like, “That’s my cousin. He’s trying to do this rap thing.”

At first I was like, OK, fine. I’ll listen out of respect. So I’m listening to it and I’m like, Yo! This dude is legit! The song was “Game Winnerz,” and it featured A Boogie. My teammate’s cousin was Don Q from Highbridge the Label and he was just going at it bars after bars. I was like, Yup, I gotta do some more research on these fellas.

My teammate was telling me they’re going to make it big. Before I heard the song, I was like, Yeah, right, I’ve heard this story. But after listening, I was like, Yeah, I don’t see why they can’t. And now less than a year later, you see exactly where they are. They’re the hottest thing out of New York now.

Boogie and I have since been staying in touch every now and then. Obviously, he’s always on the road now so he’s very busy. But he took time to come to my SLAM shoot last summer. His music is such a powerful arsenal—he can go from a love song to a pump-you-up song in a heartbeat.

I enjoy different kinds of music. I was in the gym with my teammate Anthony Ochefu the other day and I’m letting all my music play on shuffle. You have Future playing, A Boogie, 21 Savage—then all of the sudden 112’s “Cupid” comes on. I sprinted to change it. But it was too late. It was embarrassing. People call it soft, but I’m just a fan of good music!

The season has begun and I think we’ve been doing well. We have big games against top teams on a national level coming up in Florida, Delaware and Springfield. It’s an early test and I’m looking forward to it.