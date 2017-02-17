Harlem’s Mohamed Bamba is a top-5 prospect in the Class of 2017. We’ll be following Bamba on the journey through his senior year of high school as he holds down the SLAM HS Diarist position for the 2015-16 season.

From Florida to Delaware and Springfield, we went undefeated, so I think it showed we’re right up there with the nation’s best.

I’d give our team an A- so far. There’s always room for growth but every person on this team has done what’s expected of them as far as growing up and getting us to that next level. It’s been awesome to watch. Obviously I’m a part of it, but sometimes

I step back and see the progress of the team and I’m like, Wow, these guys have made some really great strides.

Being selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game was unbelievable. The first time I ever heard of the game was when my older brother, Sidiki Johnson, was nominated to play. I watched the Jamfest, the dunk contest, the game, and it became something I wanted to be part of. Now I’m blessed to be a part of it.

I scored 30 out of 36 on the ACT, probably one of my biggest accomplishments—forget McDonald’s or when I played on ESPN. I wasn’t going to take it a second time because I was so bitter about my first score. I studied my butt off and only got a 20.

It threw me off mentally. My family came to town the night before I was supposed to take it a second time, and I was thinking about not taking it because the first score would’ve been enough to get me into college, but my family persuaded me. I take pride in this because sometimes I would skip practice or class to study. I honestly don’t think the score really does any justice to us HS students because it doesn’t look at us holistically, but I know it’s important.

In January I also decided to cut my college list to four: Michigan, Duke, Texas and Kentucky. The process was very easy, especially having my family around me for it. It was just a matter of having a few conversations and coming to a consensus. It’s been a fun process so far.