North Central High (Pioneer, OH) point guard Josh Roesener hit one of the craziest game-tying, buzzer-beating jumpers in recent memory on Monday night when he fell to the ground after fighting for a rebound. Splayed on the floor with time running out and his team down by two, he threw up a Hail Mary shot that miraculously ended up going in. The game went to OT, where North Central was able to pull off a 62-55 victory. Watch the incredible shot above.