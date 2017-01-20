With three top-25 recruits in this year’s team in Trevon Duval (Class of 2017), Silvio De Sousa (Class of 2018) and Emmitt Williams (Class of 2018), IMG Academy has become one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season. The Bradenton, Florida-based school currently has a 19-1 record and is touted as the top independent school in the country by MaxPreps. Duval (#1 in the white jersey in the video above), a 6-3 explosive Delaware native ranked as the No. 1 PG in the Class of 2017, has cut his college list down to Duke, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall. De Sousa (#22) is a 6-8 forward touted as a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2018, while Williams (#5) is a 6-7 forward recognized as a top-25 recruit for the junior class. Peep the video above from BallisLife to see why IMG is now recognized as one of the most talented teams in America.