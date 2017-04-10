Nike announced the roster for the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic international game aka “Global Showcase” on Monday. Additionally, it was revealed that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Rick Ross will be performing that night. The Global Showcase, which turns 10 this year, will tip off at 1pm, followed by the regional game (NYC vs Suburbs) at 3pm, then the girls national game at 5:30pm, and the main event–the boys All-American national game–is slated for an 8pm tip. See below for the complete roster for the Global Showcase.