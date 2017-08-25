The JellyFam movement took over the nation this past season when incoming Minnesota freshman guard Isaiah Washington, a Harlem, NY, native, took his flashy finger roll finishes at the rim to high school gyms across the country. But the movement goes beyond him. A select few recruits in the Class of 2018 and Class of 2019 are also part of this exclusive group whose phenomenon has grown into a nation-wide movement.

Among this young core of rising prospects is Jahvon Quinerly, a 6-1 point guard who has already given a verbal commitment to Arizona. A prototypical playmaker who makes the right pass but can also get his own bucket at will, the New Jersey (Hudson Catholic HS) native is ranked among the top 25 prospects in the senior class. Peep his latest highlight mixtape above, courtesy of Hoop Diamonds, to catch him in action.