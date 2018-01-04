From Kyrie Irving and Karl Anthony-Towns to JR Smith, New Jersey certainly has a strong presence in the NBA. And if you’re paying attention to the high school scene, then you know the Garden State is well represented in the Class of 2018. Three of the top 25 recruits in the senior class are from Jersey. Jahvon Quinerly, Oregon commit Louis King and LSU commit Naz Reid are certainly putting on for their state.

In collaboration with OVERTIME, we spent some time in New Jersey with all three young hoopers to discuss the prominence of the game in their state, their mindset and where they go from here. Here’s Episode 2 of our three-part series titled Jersey Drive.

For episode 1, click HERE.