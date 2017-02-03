Billy Preston gave Jayhawk fans a preview on Wednesday night of what they can expect next season once he arrives in Lawrence, KS, thanks to his athleticism and versatility. The 6-10 power forward was facing Blue Ridge (VA) when he drove to the free throw line and pump faked a step-back jumper. He got his defender to fall for it, which allowed him to sneak in a lob throw off the glass to himself for the high-flying dunk. Peep the T-Mac-esque play in the video above via MaxPreps.