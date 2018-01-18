A 6-6 wing out of Virginia Hill (VA) and currently a senior at powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, Keldon Johnson has already committed to playing for John Calipari at Kentucky next season. From one powerhouse to another, the top 15 Class of 2018 recruit is on a mission to “change the game.”

This Saturday, his squad hits the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest in Tampa, Florida, where they will take on St. Pete at 4:30pm EST.

