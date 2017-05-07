John Calipari’s roster next season just got even stronger on Saturday after landing a commitment from top-10 Class of 2017 recruit Kevin Knox. The 6-9 small forward out of Tampa (FL) Catholic chose the Wildcats over Duke, UNC, Florida State and Missouri. The All-American made the announcement via Twitter. He becomes the eighth Class of 2017 prospect to commit to Kentucky, who also landed Hamidou Diallo (enrolled in January and is currently testing the NBA waters), Jarred Vanderbilt, PJ Washington, Nick Richards, Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jemarl Baker.
BIG BLUE NATION LETS GO🔵🔵⚪️⚪️ #BBN🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/FiRjA7DlGq
— Kev‼️ (@kevin_knox23) May 6, 2017
Commentscomments powered by Disqus