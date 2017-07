The Big Ballers faced off against a worthy opponent in adidas Uprising AAU squad Gamepoint Elite, and LaMelo Ball hung 40 on them, breaking a few ankles in the process.

In addition to sweet moves to the hoop, LaMelo also hit some clutch threes late in the game to bring the Big Ballers back from a deficit, but it wasn’t enough to get the W.

Peep the highlights above.

h/t Ballislife