Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball revealed on Wednesday the Junior Basketball Association, a league that will pay top high school prospects up to $10,000 per month and serve as an alternative to the current 8-month college pit stop for one-and-done hopefuls. BBB tells us that LaMelo Ball will be among the players participating in the new league.

BBB also says that the league will be composed of 8 teams that will carry 10 players each, with New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas serving as sites.

LaVar has shared the following statement with SLAM: