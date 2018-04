Two of the top point guards in the Class of 2018 went head-to-head in the Iverson Classic on Saturday at Souderton Area (PA) High.

Villanova commit Jahvon Quinerly brought his signature jelly to the showcase, and a 148-134 win for Team Loyalty.

Georgetown commit Mac McClung finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for Team Honor.

