A 6-2 PG out of Gate City (VA) High School, Mac McClung has become an internet sensation this season as a result of his jaw-dropping, rim-rattling dunks.



On Tuesday, the Georgetown commit once again sent his high school gym (and subsequently, social media) into a frenzy after pulling off a between-the-legs in-game dunk. Peep the game highlights (including the aforementioned dunk) in the video above.