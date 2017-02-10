Sierra Canyon claimed the Gold Coast League championship with a win over Crossroads on Thursday night. The 79-66 victory featured a marquee match-up in the paint, as Marvin Bagley III (considered by many as the top prospect in the Class of 2018) faced off against Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, who is rated top-20 in the junior class. Ultimately, Bagley would lead Sierra Canyon to a win behind a 30-point performance, which included posterizing a defender on a fast-break (see 1:44 above). Teammate Cody Riley, a UCLA commit, contributed 15 points. O’Neal finished with 15 of his own. Peep the video above for game highlights from BallisLife.