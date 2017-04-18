The top prospect in the Class of 2017 Michael Porter Jr may have averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks as a HS senior this past season while hooping for Brandon Roy at Seattle’s Nathan Hale High, but his numbers have nothing on his mother’s HS stats.

The Gazette reported on Sunday that his mother, Lisa Becker (now Lisa Porter), averaged a jaw-dropping 58.7 points per game (not a typo) as a senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Porter Jr is an early candidate for the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and will be hooping for Mizzou this fall.

More from The Gazette:

In 1983, Lisa Becker scored 58.7 points a game for Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. “Fifty-eight points a game my senior year, my kids can’t get that,” the-now Lisa Porter said with a laugh from her Seattle home recently. The 6-on-6 game that year’s Iowa “Miss Basketball” played is something from her era, not theirs.

Then she went on to star in the Big Ten Conference, where she would help lead her squad into the Big Dance: