As the NBA continues carrying out its vision of placing youth academies throughout the continents, it officially launched its youth academy in New Dheli, India on Tuesday for top prospects in the region. See below for the official announcement from the NBA.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the official opening of NBA Academy India, an elite basketball training center at Jaypee Greens Integrated Sports Complex in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) for the top male and female prospects from throughout India.

Twenty-one elite male prospects, who were selected following a three-month, nationwide basketball talent search, will receive scholarships and training at NBA Academy India, the first of its kind in the country.

Today’s opening event, which included a traditional Indian “lamp lighting” ceremony, oncourt drills and a scrimmage among the prospects, was attended by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum and NBA India Managing Director Yannick Colaco.

NBA Academy India will employ a holistic, 360-degree approach to player development with focuses on education, leadership, character development and life skills. As part of the program, the students will compete against top competition throughout the year and will have an opportunity to be selected for travel teams that play in international tournaments and exhibition games.