The top HS prospect in the Class of 2018 announced on Friday night that he will be taking his talents to Duke next fall. His final three schools in consideration were Kentucky, Oregon and Duke.

The 6-6 Canadian native (Mississauga, Ontario) led his country to the U19 FIBA World Cup gold medal in Egypt. It was the first time that Canada ever claimed a gold medal (in basketball) in international competition. Canada has been producing top-notch hoops talent for the past few years and Barrett is expected to be the next one up the pipeline.

Duke already has a commitment from five-star recruit Cameron Reddish, meaning the Blue Devils have already landed two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2018.

We recently spent some time with RJ, his coaches and family in Orlando for a two-part mini-doc in anticipation of his long-awaited college announcement. Check out the 2-part documentary below.