ATL has been holding it down as one of the nation’s truly elite cities for high school hoops for a minute now. Every single year, you’re going to have guys from the A joining the league, most recently Wheeler’s Jaylen Brown. One of ATL’s premier programs, Norcross, brought many of the east coast’s finest down south for what is now known as the Peachtree Corners Invitational.

Given all of the talent that is in the greater Atlanta area, it came as a huge surprise that Georgia teams went 0-5 in the event. The city showed love, coming out to the far north side of the city to see the best they had to offer. While Collin Sexton wasn’t in the event, just about every other top program in the state was there, along with defending state champions from other parts of the country. Needless to say, there was a high level of hoops being played at Norcross.

Here are a few of the guys who caught our eye at the 2017 Peachtree Corners Invitational:

Rayshaun Hammonds, 6-8, SF, Norcross (GA), 2017

Of all of the ballers in ATL, Rayshaun Hammonds is right near the top as far as long term potential and he showed that at the Peachtree Corners Invitational. The lefty stroked deep three pointers, punished the rim, and showed the versatility to defend countless positions on the court. Consistency is the only thing that has held him back from a higher ranking from recruiting services, but if he puts it all together at Georgia next year, watch out.

Ikey Obiagu, 7-1, C, Greenforest (GA), 2017 (above in white)

Easily the best shot blocker in high school basketball, Ikey Obiagu proved why he will be the anchor of Florida State’s defense next year. Ikey has a massive frame, exceptionally long arms, and uses his outstanding timing to average eight blocks per game without committing a ton of fouls. His offensive game is still very raw and his hands need to improve, but the emerging jump hook and way that he change the game on D make us believe he’ll have an impact in the ACC.

John Newman, 6-5, SG, Greensboro Day School (NC), 2018

One of the funner players to watch in North Carolina, John Newman brings energy that you love to see out of a guard. The defending North Carolina private school champs put a hurting on Wheeler, who boasts a starting lineup of all high-major prospects. Newman was attacking from the jump, made a number of big time finishes, and made sick passes for a two-guard in transition. A big time player in his own right, look for the junior to make more of a splash on the national level playing in EYBL with CP3 All-Stars.

John McRae, 6-7, SF/PF, DeMatha (MD), 2017

A player who we weren’t hip to coming into the event, John McRae is the type of sleeper that you love to find in their senior year. Capable of playing either forward spot, McRae has the athleticism, motor, and ability to defend multiple positions that you love to see out of a combo forward. While his recruitment is still wide open, John brings the intangibles that every program needs out of a glue guy.

Quentin Millora-Brown, 6-9, C, Bishop O’Connell (VA), 2018 (above)

Another player that we hadn’t seen before, Quentin Millora-Brown is yet another serious prospect to come out of Joe Wooten’s perennial powerhouse. He was elite running the floor, had great hands, and showed soft touch out to around 12 feet. Already owning a number of D-1 offers, Millora-Brown has the tools to develop into a BCS prospect if he continues to develop.