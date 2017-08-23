Ranked among the top-15 players in the Class of 2017, Mitchell Robinson was expected to be among the most talked about freshmen in college hoops this coming season. The fact that he was headed to Western Kentucky (yes, the Conference USA school) despite being in the top 15 conversation made his story even more intriguing. But then things got even more interesting this summer.
First, Robinson’s godfather, Shammond Williams, who was an assistant coach for the men’s program at Western Kentucky, abruptly resigned in early July. And then Mitchell pulled out of summer classes at WKU last month. Next thing you know Mitchell wanted to be freed from his National Letter of Intent and ultimately was released by the program in early August.
After rumors that he was considering Kansas and New Orleans (yes, the Southland Conference school) just a week ago, reports have now surfaced indicating that Mitchell will be taking a very unconventional route. He will not play college basketball at all, and instead will use this upcoming season to train (and presumably hold workouts in front of NBA scouts) in order to prepare for the 2018 NBA Draft.
Five-star recruit Mitchell Robinson is not expected to play college basketball this season, sources told Yahoo Sports Tuesday.Robinson had originally enrolled at Western Kentucky earlier this summer, but left the program soon after arriving on campus and had been contemplating a transfer to another school.
Robinson is expected to focus his energies on preparing for the 2018 NBA draft. He had narrowed his potential transfer options to Kansas and hometown University of New Orleans.
One source familiar with Robinson’s recruitment said he has not been in contact with Kansas since last Thursday, and another source said New Orleans has been informed that the 7-footer does not plan to join the Privateers and instead will work out in preparation for the draft. Classes for the fall semester began at UNO last week and at Kansas on Monday.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus