Ranked among the top-15 players in the Class of 2017, Mitchell Robinson was expected to be among the most talked about freshmen in college hoops this coming season. The fact that he was headed to Western Kentucky (yes, the Conference USA school) despite being in the top 15 conversation made his story even more intriguing. But then things got even more interesting this summer.

First, Robinson’s godfather, Shammond Williams, who was an assistant coach for the men’s program at Western Kentucky, abruptly resigned in early July. And then Mitchell pulled out of summer classes at WKU last month. Next thing you know Mitchell wanted to be freed from his National Letter of Intent and ultimately was released by the program in early August.

After rumors that he was considering Kansas and New Orleans (yes, the Southland Conference school) just a week ago, reports have now surfaced indicating that Mitchell will be taking a very unconventional route. He will not play college basketball at all, and instead will use this upcoming season to train (and presumably hold workouts in front of NBA scouts) in order to prepare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

