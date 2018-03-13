RJ Barrett Named 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year

Top high school recruit and future Duke Blue Devil RJ Barrett has been named the 2018 Morgan Wooten Player Of The Year.

The award, established by McDonald’s, honors those who display leadership and character, and embody the values of a student-athlete on and off the court.

Barrett, a 6-7 forward ranked No. 1 in the class of 2018, attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He is active in the Basketball Buddies program, which helps young players develop their skills and teaches them to balance academics and athletics.

Former winners include Lonzo Ball (2016), Ben Simmons (2015), Kevin Love (2007), and LeBron James (2003).

“I’m honored to be selected as the 2018 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year. I’m very grateful to those that voted for me to join the group of special athletes that have won this award in the past,” Barrett said, via the press release from McDonald’s. “I want to thank God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches and the Montverde community that have helped me grow as an athlete, student and person.”

Just last week, Barrett was named the Naismith HS Player of the Year.

Christyn Williams of Central Arkansas Christian School – the No. 1 high school girls prospect – was also given the award this year.

