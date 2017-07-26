On Wednesday, Under Armour announced the roster for the 4th annual Stephen Curry Select Camp. Bringing together top-20 HS prospects for an exclusive three-day training session with the two-time MVP champion, the prestigious camp will be held August 6-8 in the Bay Area.

The following high school basketball players have been selected to participate this year:

• Aaron Wiggins – Greensboro, NC

• Anfernee Simons – Altamonte Springs, FL

• Bol Bol – Santa Ana, CA

• Bryan Antoine – Tinton Falls, NJ

• Cameron Reddish – Norristown, PA

• Cassius Stanley – Los Angeles, CA

• Chol Marial – Cheshire, CT

• Chris Herren Jr. – Portsmouth, RI

• Darius Garland – Brentwood, TN

• Devon Dotson – Charlotte, NC

• Elijah Weaver – Cocoa, FL

• Jahvon Quinerly – Hackensack, NJ

• Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Kansas City, KS

• Joey Baker – Fayetteville, NC

• Jontay Porter – Columbia, MO

• Josh Green – Phoenix, AZ

• Keldon Johnson – South Hill, VA

• Moses Brown – Queens, NY

• Nazreon Reid – Asbury Park, NJ

• Prentiss Hubb – Upper Marlboro, MD

• Scottie Lewis – Hazlet, NJ

• Shareef O’Neal – Los Angeles, CA

• Silvio DeSousa – Bradenton, FL

New to the camp this year is Dallas Mavericks guard, Seth Curry. Coming off of the 2017 Stephen Curry Asia Tour together, Seth will work alongside Stephen and offer players curriculum and on-court instruction. NBA skills coach Brandon Payne will guide the players as Lead Skills Trainer alongside professional basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, in addition to basketball commentator and former college basketball coach Fran Fraschilla as Lead Coach, and Under Armour brand ambassador and longtime ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas as Lead Big Man Coach.

SC30 Select Camp is built on the foundation of arming players with the fundamentals essential to guard play by highlighting the importance of balancing growth on and off the court. The program features basketball training and competition, including four on-court sessions, four film sessions.