A professional team from China called his parents last month, offering $1.4 million for their son to play overseas for a year before entering the NBA draft.

“I didn’t put much stock into the offer,” said his father, also named Kevin. “We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college.”

Too much time was invested in meeting with coaches and taking official recruiting trips to find the right program that would help Kevin in his abbreviated college apprenticeship. To safeguard against injury before a big payday in the pros, the family is taking out a $1 million insurance policy through Lloyd’s of London.