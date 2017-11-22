Just one week after Vanderbilt received a commitment from top 15 recruit Darius Garland, the Commodores got a commitment from a top 10 Class of 2018 recruit today when Simisola Shittu, a 6-9 forward out of Vermont Academy, announced his intentions to also join the program next fall.

The Canadian native, who made the announcement via a video with The Player’s Tribune, reportedly also held offers from high-major programs like Kentucky, Arizona, UNC, UCLA, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame, among others.

Top 5 recruit Romeo Langford recently announced that he has cut his college list to Indiana, Kansas and Vandy, meaning the Commodores have a legitimate chance of landing three of the top 15 prospects in the Class of 2018.

Check out the video announcement below: