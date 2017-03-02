Five-star recruit Kevin Knox, who is touted as a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2017, posted a monster game of 40 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday night in the Class 5A state semifinals to bring his Tampa Catholic squad within one more win from claiming the state championship. More remarkable than his stat line was his efficiency, with the 6-8 forward going 13-of-17 from the floor, including 7-of-7 from the 3-point line and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.

More from the Tampa Bay Times:

By the time Knox stepped off the court with two minutes remaining, he had scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a virtuoso performance that helped the Crusaders cruise to a 92-67 win over the Villages in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Tampa Catholic (25-5) faces Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian in Saturday’s title game. It is the first time Tampa Catholic will play in a championship game since 1995, the year the Crusaders won the program’s only state title.

From the start, Knox, a 6-foot-8 forward, dominated. He threw down emphatic dunks. He stepped back and hit NBA-range 3-pointers. He knocked down free throws.

His 40 points matched his season high. His 20 rebounds tied a career high. Better still, he did it all with North Carolina coach Roy Williams in attendance to watch the prized recruit.